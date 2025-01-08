PHOTA meeting makes several decisions to improve healthcare services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The 33rd meeting of the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA), chaired by Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, made several decisions on Wednesday to improve the healthcare services in the province.

According to the Health Department, the meeting unanimously endorsed the minutes of the 30th, 31st, and 32nd sessions of the Monitoring Authority and approved the Terms and References (TORs) for the PHOTA Executive Committee.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the registration of 28 hospitals across Punjab for organ transplantation, including bone marrow, cornea, liver, and kidney transplants. Prominent institutions such as Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Lahore, and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore were granted permissions for various procedures, ensuring a broader reach of advanced medical services. Additionally, cornea transplantation was approved for Gujranwala Medical College Teaching Hospital and Al-Ahsan Welfare Eye Hospital Lahore.

The meeting also marked the approval of an emergency liver transplant policy, a step aimed at addressing urgent medical needs in the province.

An ad hoc relief allowance for PHOTA employees for the fiscal year 2024-25 was sanctioned following consensus with the Punjab Finance Department. Furthermore, to innovate and strengthen expertise in organ transplantation, a three-month training course on Organ Transplantation Coordination (OTC) will be introduced through King Edward Medical University or Fatima Jinnah Medical University, with training sessions to be held at PKLI.

Another major development was the approval of a policy facilitating organ transplantation for foreign individuals in Pakistan, adhering strictly to legal regulations. These measures highlight Punjab’s commitment to improving its healthcare system and advancing organ transplantation services for both local and international patients.

The Provincial Health Minister emphasized the importance of these initiatives in ensuring access to quality medical care and fostering innovation in healthcare practices across the province.