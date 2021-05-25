PHOTA permits MIKD for Kidney transplant

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) gave go ahead to Multan Institute for Kidney Diseases (MIKD) for kidney transplant by registering with it which would help stopping illegal transplantation.

A technical team led by Director Health Services Multan division, Dr Waseem-ul-Hassan Ramzi and composed of MS GSSH, Dr Rao Amjad, assistant prof Urology, Dr Imran Haider and Nephrologist, Dr Imran Ahmed inspected MIKD and declared it for kidney transplant.

The PHOTA had constituted a 12 members team wherein MKID chief, Dr Ali Imran Zaidi and Dr Salman Arshad would transplant kidneys.

Commissioner Multan Division, Javed Akhter Mehmood, had sent his recommendations to the Punjab government.

A spokesperson quoted the commissioner as saying that it was a milestone in health facilities being extended to masses of South Punjab.

He informed that MIKD would launch a transplant facility in July this year adding, patients would be provided free of charge medicines for one year after the transplantation.

Director MIKD, Dr Ali Imran Zaidi said that getting permission for kidney transplant was an honour for the institute adding that it would discourage illegal transplant of human organs.

He stated that donating organs could save human lives.

Earlier, Commissioner gave administrative approval to Dr Zaidi.