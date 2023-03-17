UrduPoint.com

PHOTA Taking Strict Action Against Illegal Transplantation Of Human Organs: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Friday said that the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) was taking strict action against the elements involved in illegal transplantation across the province.

He was presiding over the 22nd meeting of the monitoring authority of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) held at the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education (SH&ME), here.

He said the government was laying siege against the elements involved in the nefarious business of buying and selling of the human organs as the heinous business of buying and selling human organs did not deserve any concession.

A few days ago, a group involved in the heinous business of buying and selling human organs was arrested in Rawalpindi, the minister informed.

Dr. Javed Akram said that the vigilance cell of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority should be made more active. He directed that all cases against the elements involved in the illegal business of transplantation would be fully pursued in the courts. A vigorous campaign would be launched against the elements involved in the illegal business of transplantation in Punjab, he added.

The minister said that in the proposed act of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority, 2023, the elements involved in illegal transplantation had been given life imprisonment and a minimum sentence of ten years. The PHOTA had been given permission to inspect and register hospitals for transplantation, he said.

The proposed act of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority 2023 was reviewed in detail and all the decisions of the last meeting of the monitoring authority of the PHOTA were approved in the meeting.

The Health Minister reviewed in detail the steps taken to improve the performance of PHOTA.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Chairman board of Governors of PKLI Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhtar attended the meeting through video link conference, while Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Professor Dr. Faisal Saud Dar and President Ophthalmology Society of Pakistan Professor Dr. Abdul Qayyum, CEO Punjab Health Care Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz, Professor Dr. Ghiyasuddin Nabi Tayyab, Director General Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Professor Dr. Shehzad Anwar, Dr. Izhar Chaudhry and members of Monitoring Authority participated in the conference.

Pakistan Business Education Punjab Rawalpindi Saud All Government

More Stories From Pakistan

