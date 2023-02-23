UrduPoint.com

PHOTA To Be Made More Active, Beneficial For People: Punjab Caretaker Minister For Department Of Specialized Health And Medical Education Dr Javed Akram

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Department of Specialized Health and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram has said the government wants the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority to be more active and beneficial for the public

He was chairing a meeting of the monitoring authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) held at in the Department of Specialized Health and Research and Medical Education here on Thursday.

He said that the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Act 2023 was ready for approval.

The elements involved in the illegal transplantation of human organs do not deserve any concession, he said and added that a strict law had been made in this regard.

"We will do the capacity building for the employees of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority," the minister said.

He said that civil award had been recommended for those who donate their organs to save the life of a patient. He said that the PHOTA was making donation registration.

Earlier, Director General Human Organ Transplantation Authority presented the contents of the agenda of the monitoring authority.

Special Secretary Shoaib Jadoon, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, DG Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Prof. Dr. Shehzad Anwar, CEO Punjab Health Care Commission Saqib Aziz, Dr. izhar Chaudhry, members of monitoring authority and Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center Professor Dr. Faisal Dar participated through video link in the meeting.

