PHOTA To Be Made More Active: Kh Salman

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) will be made more active to provide relief to people of the province.

This was expressed by Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique, while chairing the 19th meeting of monitoring authority of PHOTA, held at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, here on Wednesday.

Khwaja Salman Rafique said that strict action should be taken against the elements involved in smuggling of human organs. He said that Authority would be made beneficial for people.

He recommended to tighten the law against the elements involved in the sale and purchase of human organs.

The minister reviewed the appointment of new Director General of the PHOTA and the performance of the institution.

Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Dr. Faisal Dar, Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Murtaza, Dr Ghayasuddin Tayyab and others attended the meeting.

