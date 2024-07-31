PHOTA to intensify crackdown on illegal human organ transplantation

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has instructed the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) to take strict and indiscriminate action against those involved in illegal organ transplant business throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has instructed the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) to take strict and indiscriminate action against those involved in illegal organ transplant business throughout the province.

The directive was issued during the 30th meeting of PHOTA, held at the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical education. The minister emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing the efficiency and operational capacity of PHOTA. As part of these efforts, it was decided to establish new PHOTA offices in Sialkot and Bahawalpur to better address the issue of illegal transplants and improve regulatory oversight.

The meeting also saw the approval of the minutes from PHOTA's 28th and 29th sessions, signaling continuity and progress in the authority's initiatives. Key participants included Special Secretary Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Additional Technical Secretary Dr. Waseem, DG PHOTA Prof. Shahzad Anwar, Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Sulehria from the Punjab Healthcare Commission, Prof. Asif Gul, and officers from the Finance Department. Dean PKLI Professor Faisal Dar and Parvez Arif Nadeem also contributed to the discussions via video link conference.