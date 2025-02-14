Photo exhibition ‘Beautiful Japan’ showcases ambassador’s captivating lens

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A mesmerizing photo exhibition titled ‘Beautiful Japan – Through the Eyes of an Ambassador’ opened on Friday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), offering a stunning visual journey through the many facets of Japanese life.

The exhibition, capturing the essence of Japan’s culture, landscapes, people, and technological marvels, is the work of former Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, Farukh Amil. The diplomat-turned-photographer meticulously documented his time in Japan, forging deep connections between the two nations through his lens. His work has also been recognized internationally, earning him the prestigious Grand Prix in Japan’s Ambassador’s Photo Exhibition competition.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Hassan Nasir Jamy, Secretary of the National Heritage & Culture Division, alongside Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi. Also in attendance were PNCA Director General Ayoub Jamali and other distinguished guests. The exhibition, a collaborative initiative between the Embassy of Japan, the MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP), and PNCA, will run until February 19.

Featuring around 40 selected photographs, the exhibition not only highlights the breathtaking beauty of Japan but also serves to strengthen cultural ties between Japan and Pakistan.

The collection offers Pakistani audiences a unique perspective on Japan’s rich heritage and contemporary society.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu lauded Amil’s keen eye and deep appreciation for Japanese culture. “Each photograph is a testament to his understanding of our society. As Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, I am delighted to see my country through the lens of someone who knows it so well,” he remarked.

He further emphasized the exhibition’s role in fostering cultural diplomacy. “This exhibition powerfully connects our two nations, allowing us to share Japan’s beauty and complexity with the people of Pakistan. It reminds us that despite geographical distance, we share common values, respect for traditions, and a deep appreciation for beauty and the human experience.”

Ambassador Akamatsu also extended his gratitude to PNCA and MAAP for their invaluable support in organizing the exhibition, underscoring the significance of cultural collaborations in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.