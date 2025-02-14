Photo Exhibition ‘Beautiful Japan’ Showcases Ambassador’s Captivating Lens
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A mesmerizing photo exhibition titled ‘Beautiful Japan – Through the Eyes of an Ambassador’ opened on Friday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), offering a stunning visual journey through the many facets of Japanese life.
The exhibition, capturing the essence of Japan’s culture, landscapes, people, and technological marvels, is the work of former Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, Farukh Amil. The diplomat-turned-photographer meticulously documented his time in Japan, forging deep connections between the two nations through his lens. His work has also been recognized internationally, earning him the prestigious Grand Prix in Japan’s Ambassador’s Photo Exhibition competition.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Hassan Nasir Jamy, Secretary of the National Heritage & Culture Division, alongside Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi. Also in attendance were PNCA Director General Ayoub Jamali and other distinguished guests. The exhibition, a collaborative initiative between the Embassy of Japan, the MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP), and PNCA, will run until February 19.
Featuring around 40 selected photographs, the exhibition not only highlights the breathtaking beauty of Japan but also serves to strengthen cultural ties between Japan and Pakistan.
The collection offers Pakistani audiences a unique perspective on Japan’s rich heritage and contemporary society.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu lauded Amil’s keen eye and deep appreciation for Japanese culture. “Each photograph is a testament to his understanding of our society. As Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, I am delighted to see my country through the lens of someone who knows it so well,” he remarked.
He further emphasized the exhibition’s role in fostering cultural diplomacy. “This exhibition powerfully connects our two nations, allowing us to share Japan’s beauty and complexity with the people of Pakistan. It reminds us that despite geographical distance, we share common values, respect for traditions, and a deep appreciation for beauty and the human experience.”
Ambassador Akamatsu also extended his gratitude to PNCA and MAAP for their invaluable support in organizing the exhibition, underscoring the significance of cultural collaborations in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.
Recent Stories
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to develop smart transport solutio ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Photo exhibition ‘Beautiful Japan’ showcases ambassador’s captivating lens6 minutes ago
-
22 dead in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt introduces Forensic Science Authority Act 20246 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib directs to avoid unnecessary checks on family vehicles6 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq Mining Company reaffirms commitment to local employment, procurement6 minutes ago
-
Prayers for water supplication offered across the district due to fear of drought.6 minutes ago
-
WUM gets regular VC16 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor16 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University, University of Leicester sign accord26 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man over human-trafficking charge26 minutes ago
-
Man arrested, fireworks recovered36 minutes ago