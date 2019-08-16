Photo exhibition begins in Quetta: Zafar Ali Buledi

Provincial Secretary Culture and Tourism Zafar Ali Buledi on Friday said measures are being taken to inform new generation about the efforts of Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which had created Pakistan through his rare pictures

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Culture and Tourism Zafar Ali Buledi on Friday said measures are being taken to inform new generation about the efforts of Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which had created Pakistan through his rare pictures.

He shared these views while talking to media after inaugurating three days exhibition of rare and historical photographs title "Our Leader, Our Pakistan" organized by Directorate of Electronic Media under Ministry of Information Government of Pakistan at Art Gallery Quetta.

He said it was a positive sign that an exhibition of photography was arranged at Art Gallery which would make youth to take interest in it.

Buledi said, "Various programs including seminars, rallies, and demonstrations are being held across the country for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir. The Kashmiris were supporting right to self-determination and condemning illegal move of Indian government." He said for the first time in the history of country, this kind of exhibition is being organized in four provinces' capitals to highlight historical photos to new generation.

The three-days photo exhibition would be opened for public from 11 am to 8 pm.