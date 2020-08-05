UrduPoint.com
Photo Exhibition Being Held In Connection With Kashmir Siege Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:02 PM

Bahawalpur Arts Council and Bahawalpur Museum have jointly organized a photo exhibition with the title of "One year of the military siege of Kashmir".

The photos depicting atrocities of Indian armed forces on innocent and unarmed Kashmiris would be put on display at Art Gallery of Bahawalpur Museum.

In the wake of COVID-19, the photos would be put on the Facebook pages of Bahawalpur Museum and Bahawalpur Arts Council for public viewing.

