Photo Exhibition "Colours Of Pakistan - Seen Through The Eyes Of Turks" Launched In Ankara

Fri 14th August 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A photography exhibition titled 'Colours of Pakistan – Seen through the eyes of Turks" was launched in Turkey's capital Ankara as part of celebrations of Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day.

The embassy of Pakistan in Ankara in collaboration with the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality and Anadolu Agency organized the exhibition.

Editor in Chief and Deputy Director General of Anadolu Agency Metin Mutanoglu speaking as guest of honour said relations between the brotherly countries Pakistan and Turkey were deeply rooted in history and were like 'One nation, two States'.

"We consider Pakistan our second home and we learnt Jeevay Pakistan (Long live Pakistan) since our childhood," said Metin, re-assuring his support for more such exhibitions.

He lauded the artistic talent of Turkish photographers for their excellent efforts to introduce Pakistan to Turkey through their photographs.

Pakistan's ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi said efforts were underway between the governments of Pakistan and Turkey to further promote their excellent political ties and strong economic partnership.

The ambassador hoped that by holding the photography exhibition, bilateral cultural collaboration and people-to-people exchanges would be further strengthened.

He said the exhibits illustrated the natural beauty of Pakistan, vibrancy of its people and the diversity of culture.

The participating photographers in their remarks termed Pakistan a 'heaven for photographers' with rich culture, beautiful landscape, immense natural beauty and above all hospitable people.

The exhibition showcases 52 photographs featuring the works of Metin Aktas, photo reporter of Anadolu Agency and Ismet Keten, renowned calligrapher, animator and photographer.

Photographs from the rich archives of Anadolu Agency as well as some Pakistani artists also forms part of the exhibition.

The exhibition will continue till 20 August at the Metro Sanat Galerisi, Kizilay, Ankara.

