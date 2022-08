Photo exhibition concludes at PUCAR

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :A two-day photo exhibition on "PakistanMovement and Its Purposes" concluded at thePunjabCouncil of Arts (PUCAR) here on Tuesday.

Theeventwas organised in collaboration with the Nazaria Pakistan TrustLahore.

The photographs displayed at the exhibition highlighted speeches and events of Quaid-e-AzamMuhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders.

Chief Warden Civil Defence Professor Dr Haroonur Rashid Tabassam, Assistant Director of the Council Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, Educator Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Zahid Javed,students and a large number of people participated in the event.

Assistant Director PUCAR Adnan Bhatti said the council would continue to play its role in raising awareness regarding the Pakistan Movement.

Educator Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Zahid Javed briefed the participants about picturesand their objectives.

A book stall regarding the PakistanMovement was also set up by the Nazaria Pakistan Trust.