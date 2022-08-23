UrduPoint.com

Photo Exhibition Concludes At PUCAR

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Photo exhibition concludes at PUCAR

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :A two-day photo exhibition on "Pakistan Movement and Its Purposes" concluded at the Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) here on Tuesday.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Nazaria Pakistan Trust Lahore.

The photographs displayed at the exhibition highlighted speeches and events of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders.

Chief Warden Civil Defence Professor Dr Haroonur Rashid Tabassam, Assistant Director of the Council Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, Educator Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Zahid Javed,students and a large number of people participated in the event.

Assistant Director PUCAR Adnan Bhatti said the council would continue to play its role in raising awareness regarding the Pakistan Movement.

Educator Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Zahid Javed briefed the participants about picturesand their objectives.

A book stall regarding the Pakistan Movement was also set up by the Nazaria Pakistan Trust.

