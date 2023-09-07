Open Menu

Photo Exhibition Held At Arts Council Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha, under the supervision of the Sargodha division administration, organised a photo exhibition titled 'Tu Salamat Rahe', featuring images of martyrs as part of the Pakistan Defence Day 2023 events, here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by Sargodha Arts Council, the opening ceremony was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Umar Farooq, with the participation of students and teachers from various schools and a large number of general public, who appreciated the efforts of the Arts Council.

Furthermore, as part of the Pakistan Defence Day 2023 events, the Punjab Council of the Arts also organised a tableau show, in which students from local and private schools participated and performed to patriotic songs.

Professor Dr. Haroon Al-Rashid Tabassum, MD Falcon school Chaudhry Sarwar Sadiq, Assistant Director of Sargodha Arts Council Muhammad Khan Hargon, renowned poetess Najma Mansoor, Tariq Abu Zar, and other distinguished individuals from the city and various schools, along with students, actively participated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Sargodha From Defence Day

