Photo Exhibition Held In Brussels To Commemorate 60 Years Of Pak-EU Diplomatic Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Photo exhibition held in Brussels to commemorate 60 years of Pak-EU diplomatic ties

Week-long photo exhibition was inaugurated at EU Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the European Union

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A week-long photo exhibition was inaugurated at EU Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the European Union.

The exhibition was organized by the Pakistan Mission to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg in collaboration with European Parliament, said a press release.

The exhibition showcased Pakistan's rich history, heritage, architecture, tourism, and sports, as well as religious, cultural and culinary diversity.

Inaugurated by the Member of the European Parliament MEP Herve' Juvin, the event was attended by the Members of the European Parliament, officials of the European institutions, diplomats, and media persons.

In his remarks, MEP Herve' Juvin said Pakistan was one of the youngest countries on the planet with the second largest Muslim population.

He added that Pakistan was a nuclear power state, located at an extremely significant geographic location at the confluence of the middle East, South and Central Asia as well as China.

Referring to the devastating floods which affected more than 30 million people in Pakistan, the MEP underscored that Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries due to climate-induced disasters, despite contributing less than 1 percent of the carbon emissions.

The Charge d' Affairs of Pakistani Mission Syed Fraz Hussain Zaidi thanked the MEPs and other dignitaries for their keen interest in Pakistani arts and culture.

He underlined the enormous potential for further expanding Pakistan-EU ties in diverse fields and expressed Pakistan's readiness to advance this productive and constructive partnership.

