Photo Exhibition Held In DPS

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with Nazariya Pakistan Trust organized a photo exhibition regarding the independence movement at Divisional Public school here on Tuesday.

Add'l Deputy Commissioner Zunaira Aftab was the chief guest at the exhibition.

According to the details, a remarkable pictorial presentation of the Pakistan movement was displayed by the young artists through their marvellous artistic skills.

Addressing the participants of the exhibition, Zunaira Aftab underlined the importance for the younger generation to thoroughly study the history of Pakistan so that they could understand how Pakistan came into being, and who played a key role in its creation.

Appreciating the artworks done by the artists, the chief guest said that the exhibition featured rare and unique photographs of the Pakistan Movement which was the testimonial of their knowledge and artistic skills.

In the exhibition, the book stalls were also established displaying rare and informative books related to the Pakistan Movement.

Deputy Director PAC Rawalpindi, Muhammad Shakur in his address stated that the purpose of the exhibition was to remind people that freedom was not an easy cake; rather, our ancestors made unparalleled sacrifices of life and wealth for it.

He informed that in accordance with the vision of the Government of Punjab, besides programs that cater to people of all walks of life, organizing such informative programs for the youth was PAC's priority.

The exhibition was attended by faculty members of Divisional Public School and College, Professor Zahid Javed from Nazariya Pakistan Trust, and a large number of female students, who viewed and highly appreciated the exhibition and book stalls. A visual documentary of the Pakistan Movement was also screened during the exhibition.

