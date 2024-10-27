Photo-exhibition held in Tank to mark Kashmir Black Day

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The district administration Tank on Sunday organized a Photo Exhibition to observe Kashmir Black Day.

The exhibition was held at the District sports Office Tank following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan.

The photos depicting human rights violations and atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were displayed in the exhibition.

Meanwhile, a rally was also held outside the deputy commissioner's office to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Jandola Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, political and social leaders besides a large number of citizens hailing from different walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian cruelties and human rights violations in the IIOJK. They also chanted slogans in favour of the independence of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The participants condemned the brutalities of Indian armed forces in the IIOJK and demanded of United Nations (UN) take serious notice of the Kashmiri genocide in the IIOJK and make efforts to implement its resolutions for resolving the Kashmir issue at earliest as it was necessary for regional peace.

At the end of the rally, participants offered special prayers for Pakistan’s integrity and the freedom of Kashmiri Muslims.

Similarly, several educational institutions and government departments also organized events to observe Kashmir Black Day in Dera Ismail Khan.