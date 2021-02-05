UrduPoint.com
Photo Exhibition Held On 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :A photo exhibition was organized at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' here Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the exhibition held in collaboration with district administration and Faisalabad Arts Council.

Director Arts Council and large number of people were present on the occasion.

The photos displayed in the art gallery were pertaining to the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination.

The DC took keen interest in the portraits and said that the sun of Kashmir independence would rise very soon.

He presented salute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs and said their blood would not go waste.

He condemned the atrocities and cruelties of the Indian army in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demanded the world organizations for taking notice of violation of human rights.

