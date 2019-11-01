UrduPoint.com
Photo Exhibition Held To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:35 PM

Pakistan Television Center Quetta, General Manager Muhammad Ayub Babai on Friday said Pakistani nation stand with Kashmiri people till they achieve their right of self-determination

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Television Center Quetta, General Manager Muhammad Ayub Babai on Friday said Pakistani nation stand with Kashmiri people till they achieve their right of self-determination.

He stated this while inaugurating a photo exhibition, held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, organized by Press Information Department and Balochistan Department of Culture here.

Press Information Department Quetta's Director Abdul Manan Babar, Balochistan Arts Gallery's AD Khuda-i-Raheem Baloch, media persons, students and citizens visited the photo exhibition.

Ayub Babai said Kashmiri people had been sacrificing their lives for the last 70 years to get freedom and today's photo exhibition was a proof that voice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed by using force.

He said Pakistan would continue supporting Kashmiris at International level till the achievement of freedom from the India, adding we would not leave Kashmiris alone in the difficult time.

He also appreciated the departments for arranging such event to highlight the ugly face of India through the photo exhibition.

During the exhibition a wide array of photographs had been displayed which shed light on the plight of innocent Kashmiris, particularly pellet gun victims.

People from different segments of society expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiris and strongly condemned brutality of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

