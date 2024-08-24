Photo exhibition highlighting true cultural, tourist heritage of Pakistan: Atadjan Movlamov

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, and Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov on Saturday said that today's photo exhibition is a reflection of the foreign diplomat's imagination about Pakistan by highlighting the cultural and tourist heritage of Pakistan.

Serena Hotels, under its Public Diplomacy Initiative, organized a photographic exhibition organized in collaboration with the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Atadjan Movlamov (Ambassador of Turkmenistan), and Studio One.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Atadjan Movlamov remarked, “This exhibition is a testament to the strong and durable ties between Pakistan and the international community. Through these photographs, we witness the essence of friendship and mutual respect that has been developed over the past 77 years.

It is an honor to celebrate Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage alongside such esteemed colleagues and friends, he said.

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps said the exhibition was a tribute to 77 years of Pakistan’s independence, celebrating the enduring bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the global community.

He said the exhibition showcased a wide collection of photographs captured by diplomats and their spouses highlighting the breathtaking beauty of Pakistan.

The envoy said that each photograph reflected the unity and shared values between their home countries and Pakistan.

He said the event highlighted the faces of friendship and the spirit of collaboration that defines Pakistan’s relationships on the world stage.

Atadjan Movlamov said that the Photo exhibition held today in connection with Pakistan's 78, Independence Day, pictures made by ambassadors and diplomats of different countries at different times is an expression of their great devotion to Pakistan, the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador said that the cultural heritage of Pakistan is very rich and decorated with various elements, which has been brought out more beautifully by the photography of its diplomats and the beauty and attractiveness of different areas here have been included in it.

He said that Pakistan's historical and cultural heritage is unique in the world and today on the occasion of Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, it has been displayed through this exhibition.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi Foreign Secretary of Pakistan honored the event as the Chief Guest, while sharing his thoughts, he said, “This exhibition is a powerful reminder of the deep connections and shared values that unite Pakistan with the global community. The photographs on display beautifully capture the essence of Pakistan’s landscapes and the warmth of its people, offering a unique perspective from those who have experienced our country’s hospitality’’.

He said the Serena Hotels remains dedicated to supporting efforts that enhance international relationships and contribute to the global community.

This exhibition is proof of the power of art and culture in bridging differences and celebrating shared values.

CEO of Serena Hotels, Mr. Aziz Boolani, appreciated this initiative and the opportunity to organize this unique exhibition that captures the essence of Pakistan’s heritage, culture, and beauty.