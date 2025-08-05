Photo Exhibition Highlights Indian Atrocities In Kashmir On Youm-e-Istehsal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division organized a photo exhibition to mark
the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir here on Tuesday which depicted the atrocities
committed by Indian forces in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The event served as a visual protest against the ongoing oppression of unarmed
Kashmiris particularly following India’s controversial move on August 5, 2019
to revoke special constitutional status of Kashmir.
The exhibition showcased heartbreaking glimpses of the violence inflicted upon
Kashmiri men, women, children and elder persons, drawing attention to the brutal
realities of life under military occupation.
The exhibition highlighted the magnitude of suffering endured by the Kashmiri population
through compelling images, aiming to inform the younger generation about the systematic
human rights violations taking place in the region.
Assistant Director Programmes Arts Council Asad Hayat and Assistant Admin Officer
Iqra Sonam were present at the event alongside a large number of artists, social activists,
and citizens.
They said that on August 5, 2019, India unilaterally abolished Articles 370 and 35-A
of its constitution, effectively ending the special autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir.
Since then, a wave of suppression, arbitrary detentions, and violence against civilians
had been reported, marking a new chapter of fear and silence across the valley, they added.
The speakers at the inaugural ceremony said that freedom was a fundamental right of
Kashmiri people. They urged international stakeholders to intervene and support the
call for justice and self-determination.
The attendees expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and strongly condemned
the continued exploitation and militarization of the region.
The photo display at Punjab Council of Arts served as both a remembrance and
a call to action, urging the global community to acknowledge and respond to the plight
of Kashmiris.
