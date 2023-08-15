Photo exhibition highlights Pakistan movement

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A photo exhibition titled "Roshni ka Safar" was held at the Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha division hall in connection with Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations here on Monday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by General Officer Commanding 3-Air Defence Major General Asad-ul-Rehman Afzal Cheema while other officers were also present. The chief guest and participants viewed the photos which highlighted the struggle and sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan. They appreciated the talent of the artists for showcasing the history of Pakistan through their photos.

Meanwhile, an Azadi Mehfil-e-Mushaira was held in which renowned poets Mumtaz Arif, Adeeb Syed, Prof Haroon-ul-Rasheed Tabbasum, Prof Yousif Khalid, Dr Asif Raaz and others presented their poetry.

Later, the Punjab Council of the Arts also presented a stage drama titled "Tota Jannat Da" as part of a drama festival in connection with Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations in which artists performed excellently and their performance was warmly applauded by the audience. They also appreciated the Arts Council for the initiative.