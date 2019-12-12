UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Photo Exhibition 'Humanity Clicks' Keeps Luring Public In

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 06:06 PM

Photo exhibition 'Humanity Clicks' keeps luring public in

A photo exhibition with the theme of 'Humanity Clicks' marking out the humanitarian response amid natural calamities including floods, earthquake and Indo-Pak partition was attracting the art lovers in large numbers at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A photo exhibition with the theme of 'Humanity Clicks' marking out the humanitarian response amid natural calamities including floods, earthquake and Indo-Pak partition was attracting the art lovers in large numbers at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Launched by International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) earlier this week, the photos displayed in exhibition depicted the humanitarian reaction during the Indo-Pak partition, emergencies and disasters including the October 2005 earthquake and super floods, as well as present day work that focused on enabling local agility through partnerships for sustainable humanitarian action.

The week-long exhibition that would continue till December 15 told the story of the committee's strong association with the people of Pakistan, not only during emergencies and disasters of the past but of the present-day credible partnerships as well.

The exhibition also celebrated the strength of the partnerships with Pakistan Red Crescent Society and other local partners in healthcare, physical rehabilitation, academia, judiciary, media, forensics and restoring family links.

An official of PNCA told APP that the exhibition was receiving overwhelming response from audiences of all walks of life including civil society, academia, media and art circles of the twin cities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Civil Society October December Family Media All From Love

Recent Stories

ATC sends 46 lawyers to jail on 14-day judicial re ..

8 minutes ago

Sterling slips as Britons head to polls

10 minutes ago

India under Modi’s govt systematically moving to ..

31 minutes ago

Syria to Start Exporting Citrus Fruits to Iraq in ..

22 minutes ago

Bank gets IFFSA award

10 minutes ago

SFA Director vows to continue struggle against sub ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.