Photo exhibition 'Humanity Clicks' keeps luring public in

(@FahadShabbir)

A photo exhibition with the theme of 'Humanity Clicks' marking out the humanitarian response amid natural calamities including floods, earthquake and Indo-Pak partition was attracting the art lovers in large numbers at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A photo exhibition with the theme of 'Humanity Clicks' marking out the humanitarian response amid natural calamities including floods, earthquake and Indo-Pak partition was attracting the art lovers in large numbers at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Launched by International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) earlier this week, the photos displayed in exhibition depicted the humanitarian reaction during the Indo-Pak partition, emergencies and disasters including the October 2005 earthquake and super floods, as well as present day work that focused on enabling local agility through partnerships for sustainable humanitarian action.

The week-long exhibition that would continue till December 15 told the story of the committee's strong association with the people of Pakistan, not only during emergencies and disasters of the past but of the present-day credible partnerships as well.

The exhibition also celebrated the strength of the partnerships with Pakistan Red Crescent Society and other local partners in healthcare, physical rehabilitation, academia, judiciary, media, forensics and restoring family links.

An official of PNCA told APP that the exhibition was receiving overwhelming response from audiences of all walks of life including civil society, academia, media and art circles of the twin cities.