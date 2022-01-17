UrduPoint.com

Photo Exhibition "Images Of Science" Starts At PNCA

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Photo exhibition "Images of Science" starts at PNCA

A photo exhibition "Images of Science" of scientists from more than 80 research institutes of the German Max Planck Society showcasing their work varying research fields, opened here at the National Art Gallery, PNCA on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A photo exhibition "Images of Science" of scientists from more than 80 research institutes of the German Max Planck Society showcasing their work varying research fields, opened here at the National Art Gallery, PNCA on Monday.

The German Embassy in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized the exhibition, which will continue till January 23, said a press release.

The opening ceremony was attended by diplomats and people from different walks of life.

The exhibition is providing an opportunity of a fascinating glimpse into the world of science. The techniques used range from conventional photography to coloured microscopic images (with light, electron, or tunnelling microscopy) to computer simulation.

