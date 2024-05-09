Photo exhibition 'Imagination of My Story' held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A photo exhibition on the theme of 'Imagination of My Story' was organised at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, under the aegis of the Punjab Council of Arts, Faisalabad division, here on Thursday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated the exhibition. Director Punjab Arts Council Mohammad Abrar Alam and others were also present.

The commissioner took keen interest in the art work produced by the teaching staff of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

The commissioner said that women's thoughts and stories have been expressed in the form of art and appreciated their good efforts, talent and art abilities.

She said that steps should be taken to promote the fine arts department adding that art presents a beautiful and balanced picture of any society.

The photos prepared by the artists Fariha Iftikhar, Dinaria Khalid, Fiza Shahid, Iqra Akram, Kineez Fatima, Nimra Ishaq, Omira Mehmood, Rabia Farooq, Sadia Mehmood, Suman Shahnaz, Tooba Najam, Vidayat and Zain Manzoor were displayed in the exhibition.