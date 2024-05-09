Open Menu

Photo Exhibition 'Imagination Of My Story' Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Photo exhibition 'Imagination of My Story' held

A photo exhibition on the theme of 'Imagination of My Story' was organised at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, under the aegis of the Punjab Council of Arts, Faisalabad division, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A photo exhibition on the theme of 'Imagination of My Story' was organised at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, under the aegis of the Punjab Council of Arts, Faisalabad division, here on Thursday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated the exhibition. Director Punjab Arts Council Mohammad Abrar Alam and others were also present.

The commissioner took keen interest in the art work produced by the teaching staff of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

The commissioner said that women's thoughts and stories have been expressed in the form of art and appreciated their good efforts, talent and art abilities.

She said that steps should be taken to promote the fine arts department adding that art presents a beautiful and balanced picture of any society.

The photos prepared by the artists Fariha Iftikhar, Dinaria Khalid, Fiza Shahid, Iqra Akram, Kineez Fatima, Nimra Ishaq, Omira Mehmood, Rabia Farooq, Sadia Mehmood, Suman Shahnaz, Tooba Najam, Vidayat and Zain Manzoor were displayed in the exhibition.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Fine Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Women Government

Recent Stories

Meeting discusses anti-dengue measures

Meeting discusses anti-dengue measures

15 minutes ago
 World teams invited at International Rescue Challe ..

World teams invited at International Rescue Challenge-2024

15 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 78,238 power pilferers in 230 days

LESCO detects 78,238 power pilferers in 230 days

15 minutes ago
 2600 uplift projects near completion across South ..

2600 uplift projects near completion across South Punjab

40 minutes ago
 Project Director SFERP for early completion of roa ..

Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..

46 minutes ago
 Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival b ..

Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank

48 minutes ago
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

48 minutes ago
 London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hop ..

London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

48 minutes ago
 Entire road work completed before forthcoming mons ..

Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro

48 minutes ago
 Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in ..

Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final

48 minutes ago
 Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

51 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan