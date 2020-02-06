UrduPoint.com
Photo Exhibition In Paris To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:38 PM

Seminar and a special art exhibition held in Pakistan Embassy in Paris on the theme of "Humans without Human Rights" to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day was addressed by President of Pakistan-France Friendship group in the French National Assembly French Depute Jean Bernard Sempastous

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Seminar and a special art exhibition held in Pakistan Embassy in Paris on the theme of "Humans without Human Rights" to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day was addressed by President of Pakistan-France Friendship group in the French National Assembly French Depute Jean Bernard Sempastous.

The famous French scholar and recipient of Sitavae Pakistan, Professor Annie Krieger-Krynicki also spoke on the occasion, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque in his opening remarks expressed Pakistan's complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir assuring on the full moral, political and diplomatic support for realization of their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and UN Security Council resolutions.

Messages of President and Prime Minister were also read on the occasion.

Jean Bernad Sempastous in his remarks said that the conflict in Kashmir between Pakistan and India was 70 years old.

He said that Indian action on August 05 last year has once again highlighted the need for stakeholders of Kashmir dispute and the world community to play their role toward peaceful resolution of one of the oldest conflict of the world.

He stressed the need for restoration of universally accepted human rights of Kashmiris and called upon India to fully restore the communication blockage and lift the curfew.

Later, Jean Bernad Sempastous and the Ambassador jointly inaugurated the painting and art exhibition, where paintings by diverse artists were at display.

Special artwork by a Kashmiri artist Ms. Muzna Khawaja was also showcased.

The painting and photos displayed in the exhibition highlighting the human rights situation in the Indian OccupiedJammu & Kashmir.

