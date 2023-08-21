Photo exhibition "Maah o Saal" opens at PAC

Punjab Arts Council (PAC), in collaboration with Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust, organized a photo and video exhibition titled "Maah o Saal" based on the history of the Pakistan movement here on Monday

Chairman National Anthem Foundation Aziz Hashmi was the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Aziz Hashmi said that Pakistan is a miracle of Allah and under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muslims changed the map of the world by establishing the world's first Islamic state in the name of islam.

The lands of Pakistan were green with the blood of Kashmiris, he said and added that the Kashmir issue was the result of the unjust partition in 1947, which had not been resolved to date.

While speaking on the occasion, Director PAC Waqar Ahmad said that every aspect of the Pakistan movement was very important and covered many stories behind the achievement of this great country, which needed to be continuously introduced to the world.

The exhibition had proved to be a great source of awareness among the public, especially the new generation, about the ideology of Pakistan and the sacrifices made for the sake of Pakistan, he added. "Today, we should renew the pledge to strengthen the country to the ranks of the world's developed countries." Zahid Javed of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust said that Pakistan was achieved through democratic struggle while Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust was trying to keep the young generation apprised about Tehreek Pakistan.

Along with photo exhibitions, video documentaries and book stalls were arranged at the PAC while many students were present at the Arts Council to see the photo exhibition.