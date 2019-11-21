Photo exhibition of Baba Guru Nanak held at Rawalpindi Art Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A photographic exhibition based on rare photographs and quotation of the founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi in connection with 550th birth anniversary here on Thursday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by social worker and activist of inter-faith harmony Sardar Nadhan Singh accompanied by Pir Azmat Ullah Sultan and Director Waqar Ahmed.

More than 50 photographs and quotations have been put on display in the exhibition.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Sardar Nadhan Singh said that Baba Guru Nanak always delivered the message of peace and harmony.

He said that it was necessary to promote his teachings for promotion of religious harmony. Pir Azmat Ullah Sultan said that it was essential to respect all religions of the world to establish peace and tolerance.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed said that various programs were arranged on the direction of Punjab Government to mark birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The exhibition will be remained opened for general public till Monday.