UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Photo Exhibition Of Baba Guru Nanak Held At Rawalpindi Art Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:37 PM

Photo exhibition of Baba Guru Nanak held at Rawalpindi Art Council

A photographic exhibition based on rare photographs and quotation of the founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi in connection with 550th birth anniversary here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A photographic exhibition based on rare photographs and quotation of the founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi in connection with 550th birth anniversary here on Thursday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by social worker and activist of inter-faith harmony Sardar Nadhan Singh accompanied by Pir Azmat Ullah Sultan and Director Waqar Ahmed.

More than 50 photographs and quotations have been put on display in the exhibition.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Sardar Nadhan Singh said that Baba Guru Nanak always delivered the message of peace and harmony.

He said that it was necessary to promote his teachings for promotion of religious harmony. Pir Azmat Ullah Sultan said that it was essential to respect all religions of the world to establish peace and tolerance.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed said that various programs were arranged on the direction of Punjab Government to mark birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The exhibition will be remained opened for general public till Monday.

Related Topics

World Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Raza Hasan takes ei ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir Participates In Multina ..

25 minutes ago

Moscow Demands Proof of Authenticity for Video of ..

49 seconds ago

Prime Minister appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as CJCS ..

52 seconds ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi directs wardens to ..

54 seconds ago

Syrian President Issues Decree to Increase Salarie ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.