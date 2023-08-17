Open Menu

Photo Exhibition On 26th Anniversary Of Nusrat Fateh Ali

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Photo exhibition on 26th anniversary of Nusrat Fateh Ali

The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division organised a photo exhibition in connection with the 26th anniversary of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a world-renowned Qawwal and Pakistan's icon, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division organised a photo exhibition in connection with the 26th anniversary of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a world-renowned Qawwal and Pakistan's icon, here on Thursday.

Pictures made by famous painters were exhibited at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan art gallery, which was inaugurated by the well-known Qawwal Rizwan Moazzam.

Apart from this, a wreath was laid at the shrine of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan by the management of the arts council.

Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal said that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was the recognition of district Faisalabad and he will always be remembered through his music. He will always live in the hearts of the people of Faisalabad, he added.

