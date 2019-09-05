Photo exhibition on 6th held at Faisalabad Arts Council

A photo exhibition of the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces and the Police department will be inaugurated at the Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) in connection with Defense Day here on September 6

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :A photo exhibition of the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces and the Police department will be inaugurated at the Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) in connection with Defense Day here on September 6.

According to Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar, the exhibition is being organised to pay tribute to sacrifices of the martyrs.

The exhibition will continue for three day till September 8.