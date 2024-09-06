Photo exhibition on Defence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A photo exhibition to express memories of martyrs of Pakistan was held here on Friday, in connection with the Defence Day observance by the Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad here.

The exhibition was held in memory of martyrs of war between Pakistan and India in 1965 when Pakistani forces foiled nefarious designs of the enemy. The art work of noted calligrapher Qamar Sultan was also put on display in the gallery. The exhibition was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner (City) Faisal Ahmed.

Officer-in-Charge Pakistan Navy Selection Center Faisalabad Commander Arshad Gondal also visited the exhibition and paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan. He also appreciated the efforts of the Arts Council for holding exhibition in reference to the Defence Day.

Deputy Director Punjab Arts Council Mohammad Imran Raza and Assistant Director Program Asad Hayat Noel gave a briefing to the participants about the exhibition.