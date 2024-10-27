Photo exhibition on 'Kashmir Black Day' organized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) In connection with Kashmir Black Day, the Punjab Arts Council hosted a photo exhibition depicting Indian atrocities in occupied Jummu & Kashmir. Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan, inaugurated the exhibition.

While addressing the participants of the exhibition, Shazia Rizwan reaffirmed Pakistan's continued diplomatic and political support for the right of self determination of people of IIOJK.

"Every child of Pakistan stands with the people of Kashmir. Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom on political and international fronts until the end of India’s illegal occupation", she said adding there is a pain in the eyes of the Kashmiris.

Shazia urged the international community to address the pain and sufferings of Kashmiris, as global peace remains incomplete without the freedom of occupied Kashmir.

Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain said that October 27 is the tragic day of the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmir Black Day is the story of India's illegal occupation and long struggle for the freedom of Kashmiri people", he said.

Sajjad said that for seven decades, Kashmiri people have been making sacrifices for freedom, justice and their right to self-determination.

As a Pakistani, I salute the eternal struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters, he added.

During the exhibition which was witnessed by a large number of people, a documentary reflecting Indian atrocities in IIOJK was also screened.