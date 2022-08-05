Photo exhibition on Youm-e-Istehsal held Arts Council of Pakistan

Arts Council of Pakistan organized a photo exhibition in Haseena Moin Hall on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan organized a photo exhibition in Haseena Moin Hall on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir here on Friday.

Photo exhibition was based on the atrocities of Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Sindh Minister of Labor and Manpower Saeed Ghani said that what has been happening in Kashmir for seventy years, these pictures are nothing compared to these atrocities, thousands of people had lost their lives.

He lauded President Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah who organized the exhibition on Youm e Istehsal.

He said that Pakistan's commitment to Kashmiris has been strengthened, Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris, condemning the atrocities that India had inflicted on them in recent years.

Former ambassador Jameel Ahmad Khan said the day was not far when Kashmiris would get freedom.

He said India has oppressed the people of Kashmir, and Kashmiris would surely get justice. Every person in Pakistan was ready to help the Kashmiris in their freedom.

Governing Body member Bashir Saduzai said the photo exhibition showed the Indian atrocities, Pakistanis are always with the Kashmiris.