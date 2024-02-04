Photo Exhibition, Painting Competition
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A photo exhibition and painting competition based on Kashmiri oppression was held on Sunday under the auspices of the Sargodha Arts Council to express solidarity with Kashmir.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti / Chairman Sargodha Arts Council.
Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr. Noor Muhammad, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana and Director Sargodha Arts Council Asad Ahmed Rabbani were also present on the occasion.
Thirty-two students participated in the painting competition, in which Hadiya Shabbir won first position, Humaira Yasmin second and Umama Amin third position.
They were awarded cash prizes of Rs. 20,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively.
Two special children, Muhammad Ibrahim and Abdul Rahman, from the Special education Department Sargodha also participated in the painting competition.
The judges of the painting competition were Madam Bushra Gul, Incharge Art and Design Department, University of Sargodha, Bashir Haider, renowned painter calligrapher, and Tariq Mahmood, popularly known as Ustad Tariq al-Qalam.
The artworks of the candidates participating in the competition would be displayed in the Art Gallery of Sargodha Arts Council on February 5, 2024.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'PML-N to resume development pace after forming govt'4 minutes ago
-
Dacoit in police custody injured with firing of own accomplices44 minutes ago
-
Election campaign for general elections 2024 in full swing in Rawalpindi division54 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road project to prove game changer for people: Commissioner54 minutes ago
-
CM directs officials to ensure rainwater drainage, help stuck citizens in view of heavy rains54 minutes ago
-
Political hustle & bustle reaches on peak in SP ahead of elections1 hour ago
-
Condolence reference in memory of journalist Nadir Shah Adil held3 hours ago
-
Pakistani nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle3 hours ago
-
Political heavyweights approach large tribes for support as election fever grips Charssadda3 hours ago
-
CM inaugurates Lahore Global Village Festival13 hours ago
-
Probationer training officers passing-out at Police Training College14 hours ago
-
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj14 hours ago