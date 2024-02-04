Open Menu

Photo Exhibition, Painting Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Photo exhibition, painting competition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A photo exhibition and painting competition based on Kashmiri oppression was held on Sunday under the auspices of the Sargodha Arts Council to express solidarity with Kashmir.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti / Chairman Sargodha Arts Council.

Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr. Noor Muhammad, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana and Director Sargodha Arts Council Asad Ahmed Rabbani were also present on the occasion.

Thirty-two students participated in the painting competition, in which Hadiya Shabbir won first position, Humaira Yasmin second and Umama Amin third position.

They were awarded cash prizes of Rs. 20,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively.

Two special children, Muhammad Ibrahim and Abdul Rahman, from the Special education Department Sargodha also participated in the painting competition.

The judges of the painting competition were Madam Bushra Gul, Incharge Art and Design Department, University of Sargodha, Bashir Haider, renowned painter calligrapher, and Tariq Mahmood, popularly known as Ustad Tariq al-Qalam.

The artworks of the candidates participating in the competition would be displayed in the Art Gallery of Sargodha Arts Council on February 5, 2024.

Related Topics

Education Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab February Sunday University Of Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

5 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

14 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

14 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

14 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

14 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

14 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

14 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

14 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

14 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

14 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan