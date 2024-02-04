Photo exhibition, painting competition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A photo exhibition and painting competition based on Kashmiri oppression was held on Sunday under the auspices of the Sargodha Arts Council to express solidarity with Kashmir.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti / Chairman Sargodha Arts Council.

Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr. Noor Muhammad, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana and Director Sargodha Arts Council Asad Ahmed Rabbani were also present on the occasion.

Thirty-two students participated in the painting competition, in which Hadiya Shabbir won first position, Humaira Yasmin second and Umama Amin third position.

They were awarded cash prizes of Rs. 20,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively.

Two special children, Muhammad Ibrahim and Abdul Rahman, from the Special education Department Sargodha also participated in the painting competition.

The judges of the painting competition were Madam Bushra Gul, Incharge Art and Design Department, University of Sargodha, Bashir Haider, renowned painter calligrapher, and Tariq Mahmood, popularly known as Ustad Tariq al-Qalam.

The artworks of the candidates participating in the competition would be displayed in the Art Gallery of Sargodha Arts Council on February 5, 2024.