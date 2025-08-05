Open Menu

Photo Exhibition, Protest Rally Organized In Solidarity With Kashmir

Published August 05, 2025

Photo exhibition, protest rally organized in solidarity with Kashmir

On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, a photo exhibition, documentary screening, and rally were held at the Punjab Arts Council to highlight Indian brutality, oppression, and atrocities, including; rape and genocide

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, a photo exhibition, documentary screening, and rally were held at the Punjab Arts Council to highlight Indian brutality, oppression, and atrocities, including; rape and genocide. The event saw strong participation from political and social figures, as well as students.

The chief guest, Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, Director of Agriculture, Rawalpindi Division, while speaking to the media reps said that the RSS agenda has completely failed.

“Modi government has normalized the detention and bloodshed of Kashmiris. The past six years have witnessed the highest number of human rights violations in Kashmir", he said.

He further emphasized that global powers must raise their voices against this exploitation in order to curb this state-sponsored terrorism, and that Kashmiris should be granted the full right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions so that the saga of oppression can come to an end.

At the end of the event, louder slogans were chanted against India's undemocratic behavior and oppression, like “We will achieve freedom,” “Freedom is our right,” and “Free Kashmir from Indian occupation.”

Director of the Arts Council, Muhammad Shakoor, paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, who have given millions of lives for the sake of freedom.

“Children have been martyred, loved ones have been subjected to brutalities before the eyes of their families, yet their struggle for independence continues", he said.

