Photo Exhibition "Quaid-e-Azam Kay Shab O Roz" Arranged At PUCAR

Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:41 PM

A unique photo exhibition entitled "Quaid-e-Azam Kay Shab o Roz" was organized by Punjab Arts Council here on Friday at its art gallery to observe the death anniversary of of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :A unique photo exhibition entitled "Quaid-e-Azam Kay Shab o Roz" was organized by Punjab Arts Council here on Friday at its art gallery to observe the death anniversary of of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

More than 50 rare photographs were put on display depicting struggle for Pakistan. Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Maham Asif Malik flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahim Asif said Pakistan has to follow the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam for rapid development.

She added that Quaid-e-Azam believed in the principle of work, work and work only.

After gaining independence from Britain, he devoted his life to making Pakistan a developed country, and resolved complex issues such as refugee resettlement, asset distribution, water issues and defense, she added.

Maham further said that despite his ill health, Quaid-e-Azam worked day and night for the development of Pakistan.

Addressing the function, Naheed Manzoor said the nation needed to follow his ideas to make Pakistan a great state.

Waqar Ahmed said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a distinguish leader not only in the region but also in the world and a separate homeland for Muslims was a testament to his abilities.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life participated in the photo exhibition.

The exhibition would remained open for general public till Monday.

