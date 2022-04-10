Photo exhibition 'See Pakistan' in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :A fascinating Photo Exhibition 'See Pakistan' by M.H. Toori is in full swing at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in which he shows the unseen beauty of Pakistan creatively.

A keen interest was taken by viewers because of the beautiful depiction of nature, historical places and culture of Pakistan the ongoing response was commendable by the audience visited there, said a press release issued here.

PNCA has extended the show till 15th April 2022.

DC Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat graciously visited the exhibition and appreciated the beautifully curated exhibition by Visual Arts Division.

'See Pakistan' is a fascinating show portraying the diverse natural beauty, historical heritage, and amalgamation of culture and religion of Pakistan.

From the grand mountain ranges in the North to the vast alluvial delta of the Indus River in the South remains a blessed land with natural beauty and majestic mountains with world high altitude desert and highest peaks are magnificently photographed by M.

H. Toori and are on display in this beautiful show.

A large number of the public from various walks of life alongside the press and media visited the exhibition to see the blend of culture and nature in Pakistan.

This show in particular is very important because M.H. Toori is showing his photographs for the very first time at the PNCA.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists' own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

