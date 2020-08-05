Photo exhibition shows Indian brute action on Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

An exhibition comprising photographic images highlighting extreme Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was inaugurated here at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium at Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) on Wednesday

FAC Assistant Director, Muhammad Imran Raza inaugurated the exhibition organized to express solidarity with Kashmiri people struggling since decades to exercise their right of self determination. The event was largely attended a number of people from different walks of life while following anti-corona SOPs as well .

About 80 photographs were put on display showing inhuman action by Indian forces to suppress Kashmiri peopleover the last many years.The exhibition would conclude on Thursday. App/agf-swf/