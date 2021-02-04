ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The High Commission of Pakistan in London Thursday organized photo exhibition titled "Kashmir: India's Crimes Against Humanity in Pictures" to highlight catastrophic condition of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The exhibition was organized in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed on February 5, every year, said a message received here.

The photos of the Kashmiri victims of Indian brutalities were displayed in the open premises of the Mission.

The heart-wrenching images of the human rights abuses in IIOJK, as documented by the UN offices, international non governmental organisations, volunteers and international media, highlighted the catastrophic condition of the Kashmiris.

On this occasion, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan paid homage to the Kashmiri victims and lauded their unbreakable resolve to self-determination.

He said the exhibition uncovers egregious human rights abuses of Kashmiris and underlines the need to hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity by the international community.

He hoped that photos of the Kashmiri victims would depict the gravity of human rights abuses being committed by Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK.