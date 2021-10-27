UrduPoint.com

Photo Exhibition To Mark 'Kashmir Black Day' Held

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:55 PM

Photo exhibition to mark 'Kashmir Black Day' held

A photo exhibition to mark 'Kashmir Black Day' was organized here at the arts gallery of Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad on Wednesday

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad inaugurated the photo show. Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

A number of art pieces depicting Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people and the struggle of Kashmiri freedom fighters were displayed in the gallery.

In this connection, a rally was also held in collaboration with Faisal islam Foundation and Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad.The rally led by the Deputy Commissioner culminated from arts council and concluded at the same point after taking a round of Iqbal stadium.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiri brethren.

