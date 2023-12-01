Photo exhibition to mark Pakistan-Netherland relations anniversary inaugurated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Netherlands relations, a three-day photo exhibition themed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Netherlands relations, a three-day photo exhibition themed

"After Us the Deluge" by Dutch photographer Kadir van Lohuizen was inaugurated here at Sambara Art Gallery on Friday.

The Director General Culture Sindh Munawer Ali Mahessar as chief guest along with First Secretary of Netherlands Embassy Hannah van der Bles inaugurated the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition held at Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo Auditorium of the Gallery.

The exhibition will be continued till December 3.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands, the year 2023 marks the 75th year of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Netherlands and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Both countries share a rich history of strong economic cooperation and cultural relations.

While this week, the world congregated in Dubai for the COP 28Climste Summit, and the Netherlands Embassy in Pakistan, presented "After Us the Deluge" the work of renowned Dutch photographer Qadir van Lohuizen.

The exhibition shows the impact on communities of rising sea levels caused by global warming, the statement stated.

The exhibition also included a photo by Manoj Genani, winner of the "Water is Life" photo competition, and a poster from Pakistan (1953) advertising the Netherlands Flood relief efforts.

The Netherlands has decades of experience dealing with rising waters and floods and Dutch companies are known worldwide for their solutions and expertise in flood management, it added.

The Netherlands also provided financial assistance and technical support to Pakistan after the catastrophic 2022 floods which saw one-third of the country submerged and 15000 people dead or injured and 8 million displaced.

According to Dutch photographer Kadir van, "After Us the Deluge" provides visual coverage of how climate change is already affecting places where people live.

The exhibition shows people who still live in affected areas but also those who have already moved to safer ground, the statement said and added that it also shows what could be done to prevent great loss of land.