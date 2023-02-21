(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A photo exhibition will be held in the Parliament House Building from March 15 to 17 to showcase the history of over 50 years of the Senate of Pakistan.

The exhibition was organised to commemorate the golden jubilee of the upper house of the Parliament, besides highlighting Senate's evolution and contributions to the political landscape of the country.

The photo exhibition will provide an excellent opportunity for the participants to learn about the Senate's role in shaping Pakistan's political history.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of photographs and documents that highlight the Senate's contributions to Pakistan's political landscape.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the Senate's past and gain a deeper understanding of its role in the country's governance.

Over the last 50 years, the Senate has played a crucial role in Pakistan's parliamentary system by providing a platform for regional representation and promoting dialogue between the provinces.

The Senate of Pakistan was established under the 1973 Constitution and held its first session on August 6, 1973.