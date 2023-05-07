Photo journalist passes away

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Photo Journalist Association Sialkot President Abdul Majeed Butt passed away on Sunday. His funeral prayers were offered at a graveyard near Kotli Behram Chowk here.

A large number of journalists, business community, political and social personalities attended the funeral prayers.

He was elder brother of Muhammad Munir Butt, photo journalist of APP Sialkot station.