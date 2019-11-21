Photo Panels Exhibition 'Japan- Through the Lens' inaugurated at PNCA

(@imziishan)

As a part of the ongoing cultural activities organized by the Embassy of Japan celebrating a month of Japanese culture, an exhibition of photo panels "Japan- through the Lens" was inaugurated Thursday here at the National Art Galley of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Photographic Society of Pakistan (PSP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :As a part of the ongoing cultural activities organized by the Embassy of Japan celebrating a month of Japanese culture, an exhibition of photo panels "Japan- through the Lens" was inaugurated Thursday here at the National Art Galley of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Photographic Society of Pakistan (PSP).

The exhibition features 30 photographs by the six photographers of the Photographic Society of Pakistan, which they had captured during their recent visit to Japan together with the 10 photographs of two Japanese individual photographers. This exhibition aims at highlighting some aspects of Japan, particularly Tokyo the capital city to the people of Pakistan showing its street life, culture and city through lenses.

It is pertinent to mention here that on the invitation of Photographic Society of Japan, the six photographers associated with the Photographic Society of Pakistan went to Japan to exhibited their photographs at the Photo Festival 2019 held in Tokyo showcasing the picturesque landscapes of Pakistan, natural beauty, cultural heritage, way of living of people across Pakistan, wildlife and some other subjects.

Yusuke Shindo, Charge' d' Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony has said that the purpose of showcasing these photographs to our Pakistani friends is to introduce various aspects of modern city life of Japan. "These pictures provide you with new aspects of life in Japan. The creativity and the artistic ability of the photographers are well seen which shows different socio-cultural scenes of life in today's Japan", said Shindo.

He also emphasized upon the need for further strengthening the people-to-people contacts between Japan and Pakistan for better understanding of each other's cultures and ways of living.

President Photographic Society of Pakistan Masood Ahmed Khan on the occasion thanked the Embassy of Japan for providing them an opportunity to introduce Tokyo through their lenses to the viewer's here in Pakistan.

This exhibition will remain open for public viewing till November 30.