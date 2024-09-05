Photo show at arts council to mark ‘Defence Day’ on Sept 6

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An exhibition of rare photos in reference with ‘Defence Day’ will be organised by the Faisalabad Arts Council here on Sept 6.

According to a spokesperson, the exhibition will start at 11 a.m. at the art gallery.

The officers of district administration, family members of martyrs and Ghazis as well as civil society have been invited to the exhibition.

The rare photos of 6th September war will be displayed on the occasion for the interest of the people.

The students from all schools, colleges and universities will also reach in the exhibition to pay glowing tribute to martyrs of the 6th September war.