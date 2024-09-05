Open Menu

Photo Show At Arts Council To Mark ‘Defence Day’ On Sept 6

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Photo show at arts council to mark ‘Defence Day’ on Sept 6

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An exhibition of rare photos in reference with ‘Defence Day’ will be organised by the Faisalabad Arts Council here on Sept 6.

According to a spokesperson, the exhibition will start at 11 a.m. at the art gallery.

The officers of district administration, family members of martyrs and Ghazis as well as civil society have been invited to the exhibition.

The rare photos of 6th September war will be displayed on the occasion for the interest of the people.

The students from all schools, colleges and universities will also reach in the exhibition to pay glowing tribute to martyrs of the 6th September war.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society September Family All From

Recent Stories

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

6 minutes ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

32 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

2 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

3 hours ago
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan