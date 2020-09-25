UrduPoint.com
Photo State Shops Gutted In Hashtnagri

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A fire erupted in a market of photo state machines early Friday morning in Hashtnagri Chowk here destroying two shops.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that soon after fire eruption, rescue teams headed by District Emergency Officer,Sher Dil Khan reached the site with two fire extinguisher vehicles and water browser and started dowsing the fire.

Two of the shops were gutted due fire however the fire was dowsed within 35 minutes and its further spread to the rest of market was contained.

The owners of the gutted shops said electricity short circuiting caused the fire, adding they faced losses of hundreds of thousands of rupees due to the fire. They appreciated the work of Rescue 1122 saying their in time action averted the further losses.

