Photo Walk At GCU Highlights History Of Palestine
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A photo walk was held at Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Wednesday to shed light on the history of Palestine and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Organised in collaboration with the Palestine Society and Friends of Palestine, the event aimed to raise awareness among students and express solidarity with the Palestinian people.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Babar Aziz, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, alongside Prof. Dr. Fauzia Ghani, Chairperson of the Political Science Department.
Also present were Ahmed Raza Khan, Incharge of the International Relations Department, and Shahzad Ahmed, Controller of Examinations.
Speaking at the event, Palestine Society Advisor Muhammad Manzoor Elahi underscored the importance of educating students about Palestine’s historical context. He emphasized that such initiatives play a crucial role in fostering awareness and critical thinking. He added that the exhibition was carefully curated to present an objective and factual account of Palestinian history and the ongoing conflict.
Recent Stories
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce
DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port
Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion
EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-billion Euro joint venture with CM ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramazan: month of self-discipline, spiritual purification1 minute ago
-
IHC's larger bench to take up cases pertaining meetings of PTI founder2 minutes ago
-
Photo walk at GCU highlights history of Palestine2 minutes ago
-
Arora visits Kinnaired Centre for Learning & Cultural Development2 minutes ago
-
UVAS arranges walk and seminar2 minutes ago
-
Free Wi-Fi service now available at 230 locations in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Commissioner takes action against land acquisition delays2 minutes ago
-
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy4 minutes ago
-
IRD integrates 25 Mirpur AJK outlets into digital POS system12 minutes ago
-
Shortage of car parking irks citizens ahead of Eid shopping spree12 minutes ago
-
Three killed, five injured in Khyber wall collapse incident12 minutes ago
-
19 POs among 89 criminals arrested22 minutes ago