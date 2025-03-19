Open Menu

Photo Walk At GCU Highlights History Of Palestine

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Photo walk at GCU highlights history of Palestine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A photo walk was held at Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Wednesday to shed light on the history of Palestine and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Organised in collaboration with the Palestine Society and Friends of Palestine, the event aimed to raise awareness among students and express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Babar Aziz, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, alongside Prof. Dr. Fauzia Ghani, Chairperson of the Political Science Department.

Also present were Ahmed Raza Khan, Incharge of the International Relations Department, and Shahzad Ahmed, Controller of Examinations.

Speaking at the event, Palestine Society Advisor Muhammad Manzoor Elahi underscored the importance of educating students about Palestine’s historical context. He emphasized that such initiatives play a crucial role in fostering awareness and critical thinking. He added that the exhibition was carefully curated to present an objective and factual account of Palestinian history and the ongoing conflict.

