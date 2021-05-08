UrduPoint.com
Photographer City Traffic Police Suspended For Making TikTok Video In Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Photographer City Traffic Police suspended for making TikTok video in office

Chief Traffic Officer on Saturday suspended photographer of city traffic police for inviting his friends to waiting room of traffic headquarters of Gulbahar and making TikTok video

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer on Saturday suspended photographer of city traffic police for inviting his friends to waiting room of traffic headquarters of Gulbahar and making TikTok video.

According to notification, FC Muhammad Rehab belt number 490 , photographer of city traffic police Peshawar is placed under suspension with immediate effect for inviting his friends to traffic headquarters after office timing and recording Tiktok video which went viral on social media. The suspended photographer was also issued show cause notice.

