Photographer of a news paper dies in road mishap in Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) A senior photographer of a news paper has fallen and died in a canal after being hit by a speedy car on Canal road near Mughal Pura.According to rescue sources one Hassan Jaffri, senior photographer of a newspaper was going to his home on his motorcycle when a speedy car hit the bike near Mughal Pura .

Hassan Jaffri fell into a canal and his body was retrieved from the canal after four hours. Body has been shifted to hospital for medico legal proceedings.Police have registered case and started investigation.