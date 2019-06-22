UrduPoint.com
Photographer Of A News Paper Dies In Road Mishap In Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:07 PM

Photographer of a news paper dies in road mishap in Lahore

A senior photographer of a news paper has fallen and died in a canal after being hit by a speedy car on Canal road near Mughal Pura.According to rescue sources one Hassan Jaffri, senior photographer of a newspaper was going to his home on his motorcycle when a speedy car hit the bike near Mughal Pura

Hassan Jaffri fell into a canal and his body was retrieved from the canal after four hours. Body has been shifted to hospital for medico legal proceedings.Police have registered case and started investigation.

Hassan Jaffri fell into a canal and his body was retrieved from the canal after four hours. Body has been shifted to hospital for medico legal proceedings.Police have registered case and started investigation.

