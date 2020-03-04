UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Photographers Are Front Line Force: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:12 AM

Photographers are front line force: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said photographers the back bone of journalists were exposed and vulnerable to threats in the field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said photographers the back bone of journalists were exposed and vulnerable to threats in the field.

Addressing to the annual Photo Exhibition and Prize Distribution Ceremony arranged by Rawalpindi Islamabad Photo Journalist Association (RIPA) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the Peace and Culture Organization (PCO), he said despite of all these risks, the photographers never compromise on their professionalism.

"A photographer has to risk his life in a battle field, bomb explosion site, floods, earthquakes etc. We are proud of them and will try our level best to share their hardships and help them in solving their problems and issues" Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Ali Zada said highlighting the role of a Photo Journalist and called them a main pillar of the present media.

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Mullick appreciated the role of photographers with special reference to the coverage of Kashmir issue in highlighting and exposing the brutalities of Indian forces and the misery of the Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.

President RIPA, Sajjad Haider in his welcome address thanked all the guests and expressed his commitment to work for the betterment of his community in all aspects.

He further highlighted the problems and issues faced by Photo Journalists and commended their bravery.

The chief guest distributed prizes among the photographers.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Rawalpindi Azerbaijan SITE Turkish Lira Media All Share Best

Recent Stories

UAE lowers interest rates on CDs as of 4 March

1 minute ago

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

1 hour ago

US, France Aircraft Carriers Conduct Dual-Operatio ..

28 minutes ago

Corona suspect gets clean chit at Peoples Medical ..

29 minutes ago

2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.