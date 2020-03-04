Photographers are front line force: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said photographers the back bone of journalists were exposed and vulnerable to threats in the field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said photographers the back bone of journalists were exposed and vulnerable to threats in the field.

Addressing to the annual Photo Exhibition and Prize Distribution Ceremony arranged by Rawalpindi Islamabad Photo Journalist Association (RIPA) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the Peace and Culture Organization (PCO), he said despite of all these risks, the photographers never compromise on their professionalism.

"A photographer has to risk his life in a battle field, bomb explosion site, floods, earthquakes etc. We are proud of them and will try our level best to share their hardships and help them in solving their problems and issues" Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Ali Zada said highlighting the role of a Photo Journalist and called them a main pillar of the present media.

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Mullick appreciated the role of photographers with special reference to the coverage of Kashmir issue in highlighting and exposing the brutalities of Indian forces and the misery of the Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.

President RIPA, Sajjad Haider in his welcome address thanked all the guests and expressed his commitment to work for the betterment of his community in all aspects.

He further highlighted the problems and issues faced by Photo Journalists and commended their bravery.

The chief guest distributed prizes among the photographers.