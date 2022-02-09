Photographers, Cameramen fall in definition of journalists: Islamabad High Court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday termed that photographers and cameramen were also meet the definition of journalist under the law.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that no any speech could be more worth than picture and video of any event. The chief justice said that the responsibility of the photographer was more important even than the reporters.

The court also instructed the Ministry of Human Rights to satisfy the bench regarding section-6 of the bill about the actions against journalists.

The chief justice said that apparently the reservations of petitioners regarding the definition of journalist were not correct.

The photographers also come under the definition of journalist and law is clear about it.

The court, however, said that the section-6 of the bill was apparently seemed a violation of basic human rights.

The court asked the human rights minister to submit its comments within one month.

The chief justice said that the court had acknowledged the services of Federal Minister Shireen Mazari. The court, however, asked that how the criminal laws could be imposed against journalists.

The court served notices to Ministry of Human Rights and Ministry for Information and Broadcasting and adjourned hearing of the case till one month.

The petition was filed by the representative of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Nasir Zaidi.