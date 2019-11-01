Photographers of all ages invited to submit entries for 'Serena Photography Competition' until Nov 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Photographers of all ages and experience level are invited to submit their entries for 'Serena Photography Competition 2019' until November 15, showcasing Pakistan through its people and culture

Photographers of all ages and experience level are invited to submit their entries for 'Serena Photography Competition 2019' until November 15, showcasing Pakistan through its people and culture.

The theme of this year competition is 'People and Culture of Pakistan'. Entrants are allowed to upload 03 images maximum. Images should represent the cultural diversity. The images can be of people or anything showcasing the culture of Pakistan. Uploaded images have to be in JPEG file format. The maximum file size per image should be of 5 MB.

Images will be judged by a panel of judges on the overall beauty, creativity and technique.

This is a skill-based competition and luck does not play a role in the selection procedure.

Content of the submitted images is the sole responsibility of entrants. By submitting images, entrants ensure that all images are their original work and no copyright and/or trademark infringement rights have been violated.

Submitted images will only be used by the panel of judges to determine the photographers that deserve to Be The Next Serena Photographer.

The winner will get a chance to get his/her work published in Serena Hotel's Discover Pakistan Book Vol-3.